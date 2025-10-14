Image Credit : Social Media

Their bond deepened while filming Umrao Jaan, but love truly blossomed during their time together on Guru and Dhoom 2. Sharing screen space, long hours, and emotional scenes helped build their connection beyond friendship.

It was during the premiere of Guru when Abhishek finally popped the question. Surrounded by the buzz of success and fans, he asked Aishwarya to marry him, and she said yes. The rest, as they say, is history.