Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu reject Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2? Here's what we know

There were also rumours that Samantha Ruth Prabhu might play an important role in Pushpa: The Rise 2.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wowed audiences with her sensual dance performance Oo Antava in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise. Even before the film was released, the song became viral. Both reviewers and spectators praised Samantha's flamboyant moves throughout the song.

According to OTTPlay.com, Pushpa 2 director Sukumar has again approached Samantha for another special song in the sequel. Samantha was also rumoured to have a prominent role in Pushpa: The Rule. According to reports, Samantha has declined the offer since she is not ready to undertake special numbers in her career.

Also Read: BTS' Suga in India? Singer confirms his first solo worldwide tour

According to the source, the producers are "working hard" to persuade her and aiming to bring in a major star for this unique song. Sukumar is also said to have invented a minor character for Samantha and linked it to the plot.

It was previously stated that Pushpa's lead actor Allu Arjun personally persuaded Samantha to feature in Oo Antava. She is said to have demanded Rs 5 crore for the three-minute song. Samantha remarked during a media interview at the Critics Choice Awards last year that she was overwhelmed by the feedback she received for Oo Antava.

"I can't express how much kindness people have shown me. I didn't anticipate 'Oo antava' to be such a big hit all throughout India "Samantha said. "Not only Telugu viewers, people all across the nation have forgotten the previous movies I've done, but they recognise me for 'Oo Antava' today," the 'Rangasthalam' actress stated."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Work:

Samantha's following projects include the epic drama Shaakuntalam and the romantic comedy Kushi, both in Telugu. The freshly released song Madhura Gathamaa, sung by Armaan Malik and Shreya Ghoshal, is presently winning over people' hearts. Due to technical issues, the film's intended February release date has been pushed back to April this year. However, the filmmakers have kept spectators interested by providing periodic updates about the film.

Also Read: Unseen Pictures: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra look radiant in new Haldi ceremony photos

Meanwhile, filming on Kushi, Samantha's debut onscreen collaboration with Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda, is set to commence shortly. The popular actress is also returning to Bollywood with the Indian remake of Citadel, helmed by Raj and DK. The online series, her first onscreen collaboration with Varun Dhawan, will be available on Amazon Prime Video.