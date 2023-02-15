Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Marvel Studio's Deadpool 3 brings Emma Corin on board as antagonist

    An exciting new update for Deadpool fans is here. Marvel Studio's much-awaited superhero film, Deadpool 3 has brought Emma Corrin as the lead antagonist within this first film officially set in the MCU.

    First Published Feb 15, 2023, 2:08 PM IST

    It is a good week for Emma Corrin. Just yesterday, fans learned that The Crown series starrer original Diana (from Season 4 of the Netflix royal drama) has got added to the growing cast of Robert Eggers's hugely-anticipated Nosferatu. 

    Now an exciting news update is here. Marvel Studios added another role to their increasingly busy upcoming slate. If Corrin had to play posh as Diana. This time, Deadpool 3 makers are keen to explore something very different and raw and much more foul-mouthed as the latest cast addition to Marvel Cinematic Universe's much-awaited superhero film Deadpool 3.

    According to a leading global entertainment portal, Corrin has joined the production and will play the villain in the film. Even when it is currently unknown who that villain will be. In fact, all details of Deadpool 3 are not much known for now. Surprisingly, this will be the first Deadpool film officially set in the MCU. Shawn Levy is on board as director. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick return to script duties.

    The initial draft got penned by Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin. It goes without saying that Ryan Reynolds will once again be the Merc With A Mouth. As he revealed in an internet-breaking video last year, he is bringing with him Hugh Jackman, making his return to playing Wolverine after giving the character a perfect, emotional send-off in Logan.

    Expect this casting to continue to amplify Emma's rising profile ever since they starred in The Crown. Emma Corrin has acted opposite Harry Styles in My Policeman and is currently on stage in London in a theatre production of Orlando.

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2023, 2:08 PM IST
