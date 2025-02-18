Did Salman Khan sign his first Hollywood project? Find out the details here

Salman Khan has signed his first Hollywood project, an action thriller to be shot in Saudi Arabia. He will star alongside another Bollywood superstar, Sanjay Dutt, in this exciting international venture.

Published: Feb 18, 2025, 11:28 AM IST

Salman Khan is currently in the spotlight for his film Sikandar, an action thriller co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. Amidst the ongoing shoot, exciting news has emerged: Salman is reportedly venturing into an international project. He has signed a Hollywood action thriller, further amplifying fan excitement.

Salman Khan Signs International Project

Salman Khan has finally signed his first Hollywood project, a thriller to be filmed in Saudi Arabia. He won't be alone; Sanjay Dutt will join him in this international venture. According to Mid-Day, Salman and Sanjay will make cameos in the Hollywood thriller, performing action sequences. Details are scarce, but Salman has reportedly left for Riyadh with the team to commence shooting.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt's Upcoming Projects

Salman Khan is currently focused on Sikandar, slated for an Eid release in April. He also has Dabangg 4, Babar Sher, and Kick 2 in the pipeline. Sanjay Dutt's upcoming projects include Housefull 5, Son of Sardar 2, and Baagh 4, along with some South Indian films.

