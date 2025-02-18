Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal starrer continues to dominate, earns BIG on first Monday

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava continues to dominate the box office, capturing audiences with its powerful performances and engaging storyline, making a significant impact both in India and globally.

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's film Chhaava is creating a storm at the box office. The film is continuously setting new earning records and breaking several others. According to reports, Chhaava is making waves not only in India but also worldwide. Meanwhile, the film's first Monday collection figures have been released. While there's a slight dip in earnings on Monday, Chhaava's dominance remains unchallenged. Chhaava earned ₹24 crore on its first Monday, i.e., the fourth day (Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 4). This figure indicates that Chhaava has shaken the box office even on a working day.

Chhaava's Box Office Collection Director Laxman Utekar's film Chhaava was released in theaters on February 14. The film took over the box office right from its release. On the first day, the film collected ₹31 crore. Following this, the film's collection saw a continuous surge. On the second day, the film earned ₹37 crore.

On the third day, Sunday, Chhaava created a stir at the box office, doing a business of ₹48.5 crore. The film did a business of ₹116.5 crore in its first weekend. On Monday, there was a slight decline in the film's earnings, but the audience's craze for Chhaava hasn't diminished. The film passed the Monday test and earned ₹24 crore. With this, Chhaava has done a business of ₹140.50 crore in 4 days. Worldwide, the film has collected ₹180 crore.

About Chhaava Talking about the story of Vicky Kaushal's film Chhaava, it is based on the valor and courage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son, Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky plays the role of Sambhaji Maharaj in the film. Chhaava stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshay Khanna, Vinit Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and many other stars. Director Laxman Utekar made the film on a budget of ₹130 crore. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

