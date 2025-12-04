- Home
The Judgment Day’s run has lost steam. Here are four reasons WWE should end the faction’s saga.
Storylines Have Become Predictable And Stale
The faction’s angles rely on the same interference finishes, backstage attacks, and internal disputes. Instead of evolving, they repeat the same beats week after week. As a six‑man group, they no longer feel intimidating. The lack of fresh matches or creative twists has left audiences disengaged. WWE risks losing momentum if the faction continues without change.
Finn Balor Deserves A Singles Run
Finn Balor’s talent is unquestioned, but his Judgment Day tenure has limited his creative impact. Once a WWE Universal Champion, he now shares screen time in a crowded faction where his presence feels muted. Past tension with Dominik hinted at a split, but nothing materialized. Fans increasingly believe Balor needs to break away, feud with Mysterio, and reclaim his singles spotlight.
Dominik Mysterio Is The Only Star Progressing
Dominik Mysterio has thrived, refining his heel persona and elevating his run as Intercontinental Champion. He even defeated John Cena to reclaim the title, proving his growth. Yet the rest of the faction remains creatively frozen. Raquel Rodriguez, JD McDonagh, and others are stuck in repetitive roles. Without evolution, their careers risk stagnation, highlighting the imbalance within the group.
WWE Booking Shows No Long-Term Plans
Recent booking makes it clear The Judgment Day is no longer a priority. Their dominance has faded, title reigns have ended, and they rarely headline major shows. Without momentum or creative direction, the faction feels like an afterthought. Fans are tired of recycled stories, and WWE must pivot. Ending the group would allow its members to pursue fresh narratives.
