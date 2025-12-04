HBO's 'Euphoria' will return for its third and final season in April 2026. The new season will see a time jump, exploring the characters in adulthood. Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and the main cast return, joined by new faces like Rosalia.

Season three of 'Euphoria', the HBO Max drama starring Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, is set to return in April, nearly four years after its second instalment, E! News reported.

Final Season Confirmed for April 2026

HBO has announced that the third and final season of the hit teen drama 'Euphoria' will premiere in April 2026. HBO Max shared the update on Instagram, along with a new image of Zendaya as Rue--wearing her signature black Converse and smiling while seated in a pickup truck. The post was captioned, "Let's ride."

Cast and Plot: A Look Ahead

The series, created by Sam Levinson, will see the return of its central cast, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow.

The upcoming season is set several years after the events of season two and will explore the characters' lives as they enter adulthood, E! News reported.

New Faces Join the Ensemble

Season three will also welcome new faces, including Grammy-winning singer Rosalia, former NFL star Marshawn Lynch, and actor Kadeem Hardison.

Rosalia, who is making her major acting debut with the series, said she was thrilled to be part of a show she has admired for years. "Euphoria has been my favourite series of the last few years, and I couldn't be happier and more grateful to be acting alongside all these colleagues that I admire so much," she shared on X earlier this year.

Creator and Stars Tease 'Best Season Yet'

Show creator Sam Levinson hinted at significant twists ahead, calling the upcoming season "the best season yet." In an interview with Variety, he revealed major plot developments, including Cassie and Nate getting married in what he described as "an unforgettable night." He added that Jules will be in art school, Maddy will be working at a Hollywood talent agency, and Lexi will serve as an assistant to a showrunner played by Sharon Stone.

Sydney Sweeney also teased that the season will bring both emotional and outrageous moments. Speaking to E! News in October, she joked that audiences should "hold on to those dildos," while promising more tears from her character Cassie.

With new cast additions, time jumps, and what the creator describes as the most ambitious chapter yet, anticipation is high as fans await the show's return in 2026, E! News reported.