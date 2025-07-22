Image Credit : Social Media

What is the strangest rumour Sachin Tendulkar told about himself?

In an old interview, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also talked about the rumor of his relationship with Shilpa Shirodkar. These speculations started because both are Maharashtrians. In the interview, Sachin was asked what the stupidest thing he had heard about himself. In response to this, he said, 'Shilpa Shirodkar and I were having an affair. The truth is that we did not even know each other.' Let us tell you that Sachin Tendulkar married Anjali Tendulkar on May 24, 1995. Both dated each other for a long time before marriage. Sachin and Anjali have two children, named Sara and Arjun. Talking about Shilpa, she married UK-based banker Aparesh Ranjit in 2000. After marriage, she started living abroad.