Entertainment

Namrata Shirodkar VS Shilpa Shirodhka: Who's the true style icon?

Image credits: Our own

Namrata Shirodkar's Stunning Looks

Bollywood actress Namrata Shirodkar's style game is top-notch. She looks gorgeous in sarees, like this ivory beauty.

Shilpa Shirodkar's Elegant Look

Shilpa Shirodkar, a famous 90s Bollywood actress, also has amazing style. She looks beautiful in this yellow chiffon saree.

Namrata's Lovely Suit Look

Namrata looks royal and classy in this white satin silk suit, paired with a golden organza dupatta and emerald necklace.

Shilpa's Dazzling Look

Shilpa Shirodkar's look from Bigg Boss is stunning. She's seen wearing a purple sequined skirt with a purple oversized top.

Namrata Shirodkar's Royal Look

Namrata's saree looks are always special, like this electric blue saree with a heavy border and Satlada necklace.

Shilpa's Chic Kaftan Suit

Shilpa Shirodkar looks cool and comfortable in a shaded blue Bandhani print kaftan suit with cream palazzo pants.

Namrata Shirodkar's Western Look

Namrata Shirodkar looks stylish and glamorous in western outfits, like this black and white bodycon half-sleeved dress.

Shilpa Shirodkar in Sharara Kurta

Shilpa Shirodkar looks beautiful in an orange sharara kurta with an infinity drape style dupatta.

Ritu Shivpuri Birthday: Explore her career, life, and unknown facts

(PHOTOS) Inside Namrata Sirodkar, Mahesh Babu's luxury Hyderabad home

Loveyapa to Chhaava: 5 New films releasing THIS Valentine's week

Saif Ali Khan discharged from hospital after injury– See Photos