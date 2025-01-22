Namrata Shirodkar VS Shilpa Shirodhka: Who's the true style icon?

Entertainment
Bollywood actress Namrata Shirodkar's style game is top-notch. She looks gorgeous in sarees, like this ivory beauty.
Shilpa Shirodkar, a famous 90s Bollywood actress, also has amazing style. She looks beautiful in this yellow chiffon saree.
Namrata looks royal and classy in this white satin silk suit, paired with a golden organza dupatta and emerald necklace.
Shilpa Shirodkar's look from Bigg Boss is stunning. She's seen wearing a purple sequined skirt with a purple oversized top.
Namrata's saree looks are always special, like this electric blue saree with a heavy border and Satlada necklace.
Shilpa Shirodkar looks cool and comfortable in a shaded blue Bandhani print kaftan suit with cream palazzo pants.
Namrata Shirodkar looks stylish and glamorous in western outfits, like this black and white bodycon half-sleeved dress.
Shilpa Shirodkar looks beautiful in an orange sharara kurta with an infinity drape style dupatta.
