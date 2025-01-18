Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar pens emotional note; here's what she wrote

Shilpa Shirodkar's Bigg Boss 18 experience was nothing short of inspirational and invigorating. It was a mix of resilience, drama, and surprising turns. Despite her experience as an actor, Shilpa immediately became known for her strong beliefs and no-nonsense approach. Her candour and clever gaming earned her a major role in the program. She encountered a number of hurdles along the road, including intense disagreements and emotional breakdowns with her other participants. However, her ability to manage difficult situations endeared her to audiences.

Shilpa is no longer in the Bigg Boss house, but she still spreads positivism. She recently came to Instagram to share an emotional post about her Bigg Boss adventure. She described the event as "unforgettable," and said it will stick with her for the rest of her life.

“My journey with #BiggBoss has been an unforgettable one. ♥️😇 The 102 days I spent inside the house will stay in my heart for a long, long time. I have always been a fan of the show, watched every season, and getting into the house felt surreal. Very grateful to the #BiggBoss team for this life-altering opportunity,” she wrote.

Shilpa expressed her gratitude to the entire Bigg Boss team, adding, “Thank you so much for making my stay in the house fun, adventurous, and comfortable. The tasks, surprises, and everything you did enriched my experience.”

“This is my heartfelt tribute to the whole team—each and every one working behind the scenes, 24x7. Hats off to all the efforts that go into making the show what it is! And the biggest shoutout to ‘The #BiggBoss’ himself, who was so kind to me during my time in the house. Dil se shukriya, #BiggBoss! From putting up with my crankiness to making me laugh until my tummy hurt, you’ve done it all,” she added.

Shilpa also thanked the show host, Salman Khan, for constant support. She wrote, “To my dearest and the best host, @beingsalmankhan—every weekend you came in with new perspectives, some of which I will take back into my life. Thank you for being a mirror for when I lost myself in the madness.”

“I entered the house wanting to take on a new experience, but as days passed, some friendships grew deeper, a few connections grew stronger, and today I’m here with a whole new bunch of people I will hold close to my heart for life,” she shared.

“If I have to pick between being an audience member or a contestant on the show, I would choose being a contestant every single time, undoubtedly. The adrenaline of being inside the house is unmatched, and I’m not getting over it anytime soon,” Shilpa concluded.

