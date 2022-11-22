Did Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda got married? A picture of the duo breaks the Internet

Fans of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hope to see the couple's getting married soon. Since last night, a fan-edited photo of the duo dressed in bride and groom is going viral



Although Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have never admitted to dating, rumours about their wedding frequently make headlines. Even though the pair has insisted that they are extremely good friends, their supporters have never stopped hoping they would end up dating.

On Koffee With Karan Season 7, Vijay's co-star Ananya Panday most recently made a hint about his romance with Rashmika. When Janhvi Kapoor claimed that Vijay was "practically married," she as well as other people took the internet by storm.

A fan-edited picture of Rashmika and Vijay as the bride and groom has appeared online amid all the rumours, and it is quickly becoming popular. Fans obviously want to see their "favourite jodi" get married as soon as possible.



A fan page, which goes by the name of Vijay Deverakonda Diehard Fan, shared an image on its page and captioned it: “ViRosh" In the fan-edited photo, Vijay is holding Rashmika close as she blushes. While Vijay looks stunning in an all-white sherwani, Rashmika in a light golden lehenga. One user commented, “This editing will be converted into a reality one day." Another one wrote, “Wow, fabulous." “Nice jodi," commented a third user.



Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda co-starred in the 2018 films Geetha Govindam, Chalo, and Dear Comrade (2019). The rumours are fueled by the frequency with which the couple is seen out to dinner together.

Vijay talked about Rashmika on Koffee With Karan 7 and said, "We had done two films together at a fairly early period in my life. I adore her and think she is adorable. We have a great friendship. Through movies, we may share a lot of highs and lows. A connection is made.



