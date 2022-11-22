Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda got married? A picture of the duo breaks the Internet

    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 9:59 AM IST

    Fans of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hope to see the couple's getting married soon. Since last night, a fan-edited photo of the duo dressed in bride and groom is going viral
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Although Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have never admitted to dating, rumours about their wedding frequently make headlines. Even though the pair has insisted that they are extremely good friends, their supporters have never stopped hoping they would end up dating.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On Koffee With Karan Season 7, Vijay's co-star Ananya Panday most recently made a hint about his romance with Rashmika. When Janhvi Kapoor claimed that Vijay was "practically married," she as well as other people took the internet by storm.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    A fan-edited picture of Rashmika and Vijay as the bride and groom has appeared online amid all the rumours, and it is quickly becoming popular. Fans obviously want to see their "favourite jodi" get married as soon as possible.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    A fan page, which goes by the name of Vijay Deverakonda Diehard Fan, shared an image on its page and captioned it: “ViRosh" In the fan-edited photo, Vijay is holding Rashmika close as she blushes. While Vijay looks stunning in an all-white sherwani, Rashmika in a light golden lehenga. One user commented, “This editing will be converted into a reality one day." Another one wrote, “Wow, fabulous." “Nice jodi," commented a third user.
     

    Photo Courtesy: VC

    Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda co-starred in the 2018 films Geetha Govindam, Chalo, and Dear Comrade (2019). The rumours are fueled by the frequency with which the couple is seen out to dinner together.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Vijay talked about Rashmika on Koffee With Karan 7 and said, "We had done two films together at a fairly early period in my life. I adore her and think she is adorable. We have a great friendship. Through movies, we may share a lot of highs and lows. A connection is made.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    However, Ananya puzzled a lot of the audience with one specific response during the rapid-fire round. He is rushing to see Mika Singh, Ananya said when Karan Johar inquired who Vijay Deverakonda was dating. You truly believe so, Vijay said, laughing off the situation. Later, Diet Sabya's Instagram page cracked this code. "RUSH + MIKA = @rashmika mandanna?" was posted along with two eyes emojis on Instagram stories.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday with family and Katori; actor shares cute video on Instagram RBA

    Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday with family and Katori; actor shares cute video on Instagram

    Rana Daggubati shuts down wife Miheeka Bajaj's pregnancy rumours; here's what he said sur

    Rana Daggubati shuts down wife Miheeka Bajaj's pregnancy rumours; here's what he said

    Rishabh Pant, Urvashi Rautela link-up: Here's what Shubman Gill has to say about the controversial couple RBA

    Rishabh Pant, Urvashi Rautela link-up: Here's what Shubman Gill has to say about the controversial couple

    Jason David Frank from Power Rangers dies at the age of 49 RBA

    Jason David Frank from Power Rangers dies at the age of 49

    Pornography Case: Cyber Police accuses Raj Kundra of filming pornographic content for OTT platforms RBa

    Pornography Case: Cyber Police accuses Raj Kundra of filming pornographic content for OTT platforms

    Recent Stories

    Explained Why Turkey's Erdogan bombed Syrian Kurds

    Explained: Why Turkey's Erdogan bombed Syrian Kurds

    MCD election 2022: AAP MLA beaten up by party workers BJP shares video gcw

    MCD election 2022: AAP MLA 'beaten up' by party workers, BJP shares video

    Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday with family and Katori; actor shares cute video on Instagram RBA

    Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday with family and Katori; actor shares cute video on Instagram

    football Athos Salome predicts winner of Qatar World Cup 2022; will modern Nostradamus' prophecy come true snt

    Athos Salome predicts winner of Qatar World Cup 2022; will modern Nostradamus' prophecy come true?

    Elon Musk postpones relaunch of Twitter USD 8 Blue Tick subscription plan gcw

    Elon Musk postpones relaunch of Twitter's $8 'Blue Tick' subscription plan

    Recent Videos

    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon
    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon
    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon