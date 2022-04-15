Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asha Bhosle's son hospitalised in Dubai; Anand was admitted in ICU-report

    Asha Bhosle's son Anand falls due to dizziness and later was admitted straight to ICU

    Asha Bhosle's son hospitalised in Dubai; Anand was admitted in ICU-report RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 15, 2022, 9:14 AM IST

    Anand Bhosle, the son of singer Asha Bhosle, was allegedly hospitalised after collapsing a few days earlier in Dubai. Anand collapsed due to dizziness, according to TOI. The report suggests that he fell to the ground and suffered minor injuries. He was brought to the hospital right away. The singer's youngster was first taken to ICU but has now been moved to a room. When the event occurred, Asha was in Dubai.

    Asha Bhosle is at his son's side while he recovers. The tragedy has terrified the family members. Since he was brought to the hospital, family members have been phoning to check on Anand's condition daily.

    Also Read: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding photos out! Couple share special moments

    According to source, the singer was in Dubai at the time and has now opted to remain, will not be returning to Mumbai anytime soon. She has been attending the Dubai hospital regularly to care for her son. Anand is healing, and it is unknown when he will be able to return home.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Asha Bhosle (@asha.bhosle)

    Anand is Asha Bhosle's second son. Hemant, another son of the singer, died in 2015 after a battle with cancer. According to the Hindustan Times, she also had a daughter, Varsha, who committed suicide in 2012. Asha had the children with Ganpatrao Bhosle and later married RD Burman.

    Also Read: KGF Chapter 2 box office: Yash, Sanjay Dutt's film, likely to cross Rs 130 crore on day 1

    On the other hand, the family is still grieving the death of great singer Lata Mangeshkar. She died in January of this year. She died on February 6, at the age of 92, for those unaware. Dr Patit Samdani, treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, said the iconic singer died of multi-organ failure.

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2022, 9:14 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KGF Chapter 2 box office: Yash, Sanjay Dutt's film, likely to cross Rs 130 crore on day 1 RBA

    KGF Chapter 2 box office: Yash, Sanjay Dutt's film, likely to cross Rs 130 crore on day 1

    7 brands that made the best use of Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor marriage with hilarious posts check out drb

    7 brands that made best use of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage with hilarious posts; check out

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt to not have a wedding reception drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to not have a wedding reception?

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash beats Prabhas and Robert Downey Jr; know how RBA

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash beats Prabhas and Robert Downey Jr; know how

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash, Niharika give a humorous twist to the film's dialogue; watch - gps

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash, Niharika give a humorous twist to the film’s dialogue; watch

    Recent Stories

    Good news for Yash's fans: KGF Chapter 2 makers hint at KGF 3 (Read Details) RBA

    Good news for Yash's fans: KGF Chapter 2 makers hint at KGF 3 (Read Details)

    KGF Chapter 2 box office: Yash, Sanjay Dutt's film, likely to cross Rs 130 crore on day 1 RBA

    KGF Chapter 2 box office: Yash, Sanjay Dutt's film, likely to cross Rs 130 crore on day 1

    7 brands that made the best use of Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor marriage with hilarious posts check out drb

    7 brands that made best use of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage with hilarious posts; check out

    Good Friday 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp status, quotes and messages you can send to your loved ones - adt

    Good Friday 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp status, quotes and messages you can send to your loved ones

    Good Friday 2022: Know date, significance and facts about this day - adt

    Good Friday 2022: Know date, significance and facts about this day

    Recent Videos

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon