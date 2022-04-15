Asha Bhosle's son hospitalised in Dubai; Anand was admitted in ICU-report

Anand Bhosle, the son of singer Asha Bhosle, was allegedly hospitalised after collapsing a few days earlier in Dubai. Anand collapsed due to dizziness, according to TOI. The report suggests that he fell to the ground and suffered minor injuries. He was brought to the hospital right away. The singer's youngster was first taken to ICU but has now been moved to a room. When the event occurred, Asha was in Dubai.

Asha Bhosle is at his son's side while he recovers. The tragedy has terrified the family members. Since he was brought to the hospital, family members have been phoning to check on Anand's condition daily.

According to source, the singer was in Dubai at the time and has now opted to remain, will not be returning to Mumbai anytime soon. She has been attending the Dubai hospital regularly to care for her son. Anand is healing, and it is unknown when he will be able to return home.

Anand is Asha Bhosle's second son. Hemant, another son of the singer, died in 2015 after a battle with cancer. According to the Hindustan Times, she also had a daughter, Varsha, who committed suicide in 2012. Asha had the children with Ganpatrao Bhosle and later married RD Burman.

On the other hand, the family is still grieving the death of great singer Lata Mangeshkar. She died in January of this year. She died on February 6, at the age of 92, for those unaware. Dr Patit Samdani, treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, said the iconic singer died of multi-organ failure.