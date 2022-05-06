Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OMG! Did Kim Kardashian spoil iconic Marilyn Monroe nude-coloured dress? Watch

    First Published May 6, 2022, 4:20 PM IST

    Kim Kardashian destroyed Marilyn Monroe’s $5M gown? Kim was reportedly unable to fit into the gown as it remained stuck on her butt

    Fans of late Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe are already upset that reality star Kim Kardashian borrowed the classic $5 million gown for her Met Gala presentation in 2022. The SKIMS founder was reportedly unable to fit into the dress as it remained stuck on her butt. Despite her claims that she shed 16 pounds to wear the historic gown, the latest revelation has surfaced.

    Now, a new video from TMZ shows Kim with her boyfriend Pete Davidson at Ripley's Believe It Or Not in Orlando, Florida. The pair paid a visit to the museum, which had purchased Monroe's gown from Julien's Auctions for $4.81 million 10 days before the Met Gala on May 2. 

    The video went on to show Ripley's Believe It Or Not employees attempting to place the dress on the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' actress correctly, but despite their attempts, the gown did not go over her behind, making it difficult to zip. (Video)

    According to the allegations, the museum had to quit trying to keep Monroe's nude-coloured dress from being torn off while she sang "Happy Birthday Mr President" to JFK in 1962. Kim is said to have covered her buttock with an antique white fur cloak to hide it.
     

    The 41-year-old, "ended up wearing the original dress on the red carpet but swiftly changed into a duplicate afterwards for comfort reasons," according to a recent article in The Sun. The gown was never washed after Monroe wore it, according to insiders, and dirt stains lingered on the bottom."
     

    Meanwhile, fans slammed Kim for ruining the gown as a Reddit user posted, “This is so infuriating! It’s so delicate that gloves must be worn while handling it but Kim is allowed to destroy it like this? Ok.” Another one said, “She had to lose 16 lb to fit into the dress. But she doesn’t fit into the dress? And no amount of weightloss is going to help her fit into the dress because of her BBL. None of this makes sense and I hate it.”

    “What's the point of wearing it when it gets stretched and destroyed like this?” the third one asked. A person wrote, “What a shame. And yeah, I'm being a Karen over a dress and I don't even like Marylin. but I don't like ruining artifacts either. F**k all these people. Especially as she looked s**t with goofy faced skete not even wearing a lovely 60s tux to complement it.” Also Read: Kim Kardashian unable to zip up Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala; see video

    The second person blasted, “Do people still think this was a good look?? It looks so stupid. Imagine walking a red carpet in a dress that doesn’t even fit you and your whole a*s is out so you hide it with a coat? Instead of wearing something that fits?” Also Read: (Pictures) Esha Gupta poses BRALESS for her latest Instagram post

    Now, a comment bashed Kim which read: “Ahhhh I was wondering what she was hiding with the fur stole wrap that was photographed in some of the pictures. I didn’t think she could get more self-absorbed.” that’s probably another reason she was escorted by people holding up a bedsheet- she didn’t want the split to be photographed. Another comment added, “I’m so baffled that she was even allowed to try it on. Literally at any fitting ever they would have the measurements of the garment as well as hers. At what point did they think ‘oh but with skims that should close the last 8 inches’ like WHAT.” Also Read: Urfi Javed compares herself with Samantha Ruth Prabhu; here's what she said

