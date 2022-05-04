Kim Kardashian unable to zip up Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala; see video

Kim Kardashian couldn't zip up her Marilyn Monroe gown, keeping it open at the Met Gala. Check out the video here.

Kim Kardashian looked stunning in the legendary bedazzled outfit Marilyn Monroe wore to sing Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy in 1962 at the Met Gala 2022. While there's no denying that Kim looked stunning in it, the SKIMS founder had to work quite hard to get into it, squeezing herself into the gown.



While chatting with host La La Anthony during the event, Kim spoke up about the weight reduction she had to go through to wear Monroe's dress, saying that it wasn't an easy road. Kim compared it to "preparing for a part" when she disclosed that she reduced 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into the outfit she wore on the red carpet.



Kim panicked as her staff struggled to pull the gown over her famous huge derriere in a video from Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum, where she borrowed the garment. Even though they couldn't fully zip it up, Kim was happy when they realised they could only knot the back of the dress and cover the back with a white fur cape, similar to what Marilyn wore. (Video)



'Oh, my gosh!' exclaims the narrator. Yes, can we knot it and keep it open with that tie?' In a video obtained by TMZ, Kim asks when she notices that the dress is just about right. 'Doesn't it come with a tie? What if we accomplished that and then covered it with fur? That means Kim wore the garment unzipped while walking the Met Gala red carpet before changing into a duplicate of the gown once inside the event.



'I forced myself to lose 16 pounds in three weeks to make it fit,' the 41-year-old reality personality admitted. Marilyn Monroe's gilded beaded gown was created by Jean Louis and is now on display at Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum in Orlando, FL, after it was purchased for $4.81 million from Julien's Auction.



Marilyn, who died in 1962 at the age of 36 from a heroin overdose, is claimed to have spent $1,440 for the bespoke piece, which holds the record for the most costly dress sold at an auction, making it one of the most valuable costumes in the world. According to legend, Marilyn had to be stitched into the gown ahead to her performance for the President because it was too tight.