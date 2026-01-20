- Home
Dhurandhar V/s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection: Since Ranveer Singh film Dhurandhar was released, this is probably first time a movie has consistently out-earned it post-release. We're talking about Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu
Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu Day 8 Collection
Starring 70-year-old Chiranjeevi, 'Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu' earned ~₹8 crore on its 8th day (first Monday). This marks the 8th consecutive day it has beaten 'Dhurandhar'.
Dhurandhar Day 46 Collection
Ranveer Singh's spy drama 'Dhurandhar' made ~₹1.40 crore on its 46th day (7th Monday). This is only 17.8% of what 'Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu' earned on the same day.
'MSVPG' Ahead of 'Dhurandhar' for 8 Straight Days
'Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu' released in theaters on Jan 12. Since then, it has never earned less than 'Dhurandhar'. Here is the eight-day collection of 'MSVPG':
- Paid Premiere (Sunday): ₹9.35 crore
- Day 1 (Monday): ₹32.25 crore
- Day 2 (Tuesday): ₹18.75 crore
- Day 3 (Wednesday): ₹19.5 crore
- Day 4 (Thursday): ₹22 crore
- Day 5 (Friday): ₹19.5 crore
- Day 6 (Saturday): ₹18.9 crore
- Day 7 (Sunday): ₹17.65 crore
- Day 8 (Monday): ₹8 crore
Total Collection: ₹165.90 crore
'Dhurandhar's' Collection Over the Past 8 Days
- Day 39 (6th Monday): ₹2.70 crore
- Day 40 (6th Tuesday): ₹2.90 crore
- Day 41 (6th Wednesday): ₹3.40 crore
- Day 42 (6th Thursday): ₹3.40 crore
- Day 43 (7th Friday): ₹2.10 crore
- Day 44 (7th Saturday): ₹3.60 crore
- Day 45 (7th Sunday): ₹4.25 crore
- Day 46 (7th Monday): ₹1.40 crore
Earnings in the last 8 days: ₹23.75 crore
Total Collection of 'Dhurandhar' and 'Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu'
Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' has grossed over ₹881 cr in India (46 days), with a global total of ₹1328 cr. 'MSVPG' has earned ₹165.90 cr in India and ₹231 cr worldwide in 8 days.
