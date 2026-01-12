- Home
Chiranjeevi: Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to greet the audience for Sankranti with his movie 'Mana Shankaravaraprasad Garu'. This film is directed by Anil Ravipudi and stars Nayanthara as the heroine.
Chiranjeevi: From Struggles to Superstar
Megastar Chiranjeevi entered the film industry without any family background in cinema. Despite early setbacks, he achieved consecutive successes, earning his place as one of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars. Decades later, he continues to captivate audiences with his charisma, unmatched energy, and dedication to delivering memorable performances in new films.
Upcoming Films Raise Excitement
Chiranjeevi is all set to entertain fans with his Sankranti release, Mana Shankarvara Prasad Garu. Additionally, his film Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta, is progressing quickly and slated for a summer release. Both projects are creating huge buzz, with fans eager to see the superstar showcase his acting range and screen presence once again.
Giving Back to Society
Beyond cinema, Chiranjeevi actively participates in charitable events and initiatives to guide young people. His involvement in social causes and motivational programs has earned him admiration beyond the silver screen. Fans appreciate that the star balances his film career while contributing positively to the community and mentoring the next generation of talents.
Chiranjeevi’s Surprising Habit
A glimpse into Chiranjeevi’s personal life recently went viral on social media. The actor revealed in an old interview that he watches Tamil village cooking shows on YouTube, a habit taught by his granddaughter. Netizens were amused, imagining the superstar trying out rustic recipes at home during his leisure time.
A Legacy of Dedication and Fun
With Mana Shankarvara Prasad Garu releasing soon and Vishwambhara in production, Chiranjeevi proves his commitment to cinema remains unwavering. Fans are not only excited about his films but also charmed by his playful and relatable side. From blockbuster hits to YouTube cooking videos, the megastar continues to inspire and entertain.
