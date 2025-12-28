- Home
The start of 2026 is going to be explosive. In January 2026, not just at the box office, but also on OTT, many fantastic films are set to arrive. This includes the blockbuster 'Dhurandhar'.
1. Haq
- OTT Premiere Date: January 2, 2026
- OTT Platform: Netflix
This courtroom drama stars Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi. Made on a ₹40 crore budget, it was a disaster, earning only ₹19.7 crore.
2. De De Pyaar De 2
- OTT Premiere Date: January 9, 2026
- OTT Platform: Netflix
This is a sequel to the 2019 rom-com 'De De Pyaar De', starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R. Madhavan. Made on a ₹135 crore budget, it was a disaster, earning only ₹74.17 crore.
3. 120 Bahadur
- OTT Premiere Date: Jan 16, 2026
- OTT Platform: Prime Video
A war drama set in 1962. Starring Farhan Akhtar, it was a disaster, earning only ₹17.85 crore on an ₹80 crore budget.
4. Masti 4
- OTT Premiere Date: January 16, 2026
- OTT Platform: ZEE5
This is the fourth film in the 'Masti' franchise. The adult comedy stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani. Made on a ₹50 crore budget, it was a disaster, earning only ₹14.97 crore.
5. Tere Ishk Mein
- OTT Premiere Date: January 23, 2026
- OTT Platform: Netflix
This romantic drama was released on November 28, 2025. Made on a budget of about ₹85 crore, it was a success, earning ₹116.05 crore. The film stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.
6. Gustaakh Ishq
- OTT Premiere Date: January 23, 2026
- OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar
Made on a budget of about ₹25 crore, this film earned only ₹1.68 crore in India. This disaster film stars Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Directed by Vibhu Puri.
7. Dhurandhar
- OTT Premiere Date: January 30, 2026
- OTT Platform: Netflix
This spy thriller stars Ranveer Singh. Made on a ₹225 crore budget, it crossed ₹700 crore in India in 23 days.
