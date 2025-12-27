Ranveer Singh's 2025 spy-thriller 'Dhurandhar' is a major box office success. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh praises it as a "class entertainer," attributing its record-breaking run to strong content that has brought audiences back to theatres.

Ranveer Singh's spy-action-thriller 'Dhurandhar' is rewriting the box office rulebook in 2025. The film has not only sustained a powerful run across theatres but has also emerged as one of the biggest Indian hits of the year, signalling a renewed audience appetite for large-scale, content-driven cinema.

Taran Adarsh Calls 'Dhurandhar' a 'Class Entertainer'

As trade analysts weigh in on the film's success, veteran film trade expert Taran Adarsh believes Dhurandhar is a "class entertainer". "Dhurandhar is a true class entertainer; it's a very good film, and at the same time, there are many things discussed in it that we haven't seen before on the Hindi cinema screen. In this film, every artist, whether it's Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, or Arjun Rampal, each actor has performed brilliantly," Adarsh told ANI.

Adarsh went on to add that the film's record-breaking box office numbers explain that movie lovers want to flock back to theatres and are even willing to pay premium prices, but only if the "content" is "good". "This film is breaking old records and setting new ones, which clearly shows that audiences want to come to cinemas. They are willing to reach into their pockets and buy expensive tickets, but the condition is that the film's content must be good. If the content of the film isn't good, no one will go to watch it. No one will waste their precious time on it," he added.

About The Film and Its Sequel

The first instalment tracks a decade-long Indian intelligence operation, where an undercover agent infiltrates Karachi's criminal and political underworld.

The sequel is set to pick up right where the cliffhanger left off, continuing the high-stakes drama. The second instalment will release on March 19, 2026. (ANI)