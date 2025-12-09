Ranveer Singh's spy action thriller 'Dhurandhar' has achieved great success at the box office, entering the 100 crore club in just 4 days. Due to the film's popularity, Netflix has bought the OTT rights for 130 crores.

Since its release, Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar' has received a great response from audiences and critics. This spy action thriller by director Aditya Dhar has taken the box office by storm. It has been only 4 days since the film's release, and it has entered the 100 crore club at the Indian box office. Seeing the film's popularity, some explosive news has come to light. According to reports, the film's OTT rights have been sold for crores. However, the date of its OTT release has not yet been revealed.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Who bought the OTT rights for 'Dhurandhar'?

According to media reports, Netflix has bought the OTT rights to Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar's film 'Dhurandhar'for 130 crores. A source told Bollywood Hungama that Netflix paid 130 crores for the streaming rights of 'Dhurandhar'. This includes both parts. So, it can be said that the rights for both parts of 'Dhurandhar' have been sold for about 65-65 crores each.

The source also added that in today's time when OTT prices have dropped, this is a huge amount. It is also a big relief for Ranveer Singh. Considering the money paid for both parts of 'Dhurandhar', this is the biggest OTT deal of his career. After this news came out, many fans are waiting for the film to stream on OTT. However, they will have to wait a long time as it will not be available on OTT before January 2026.

'Dhurandhar' Film's Collection

Speaking of the earnings of the film 'Dhurandhar', it has been doing great business since its first day. The film started its business with 28 crores. On the second day, the film did business of 32 crores. On the third day, i.e., Sunday, the film did business of 43 crores. Although there was a slight drop in the film's earnings on Monday, it still made a good collection. On the fourth day, its collection was 23 crores. The film has earned 126 crores at the Indian box office. Along with Ranveer Singh, the film features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Saumya Tandon in lead roles.