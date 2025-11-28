Makers of the upcoming film 'Dhurandhar' released a new romantic song by Arijit Singh, highlighting the chemistry between leads Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun. The action-packed film is directed by Aditya Dhar and has a star-studded cast.

Dhurandhar's Romantic Side Unveiled

Following a sneak peek of the film's action-packed songs and trailer, the makers on Friday offered audiences a glimpse of the romantic side of Dhurandhar by unveiling a love song crooned by Arijit Singh. The track showcased a romantic chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun. Check out the entire video of the song, which was released by Saregama, in association with Jio Studios and B62 Studios, https://www.youtube.com/watch?si=wfsWVR3DxeqoZbue&v=GX9x62kFsVU&feature=youtu.be

Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar. It also stars Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.

A Glimpse into the Action-Packed Trailer

The four-minute-and-eight-second trailer, which was recently released, introduces all key characters one after another. It begins with a brutal torture scene that brings in Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, aka 'Angel of Death,' who promises to "bleed India with a thousand cuts." R Madhavan appears as the Indian spymaster Sanyal, who believes that entering enemy territory is the only way to stop the threat. Akshaye Khanna is seen as Rehman Dakait, a sharp and dangerous figure, while Sanjay Dutt joins the team of villains as SP Chaudhary Aslam.

In the latter part of the trailer, Ranveer enters as the man who is sent to counter them. The rest of the trailer is packed with action scenes, gunfire and fast-moving shots.

Ranveer Singh on Aiming for Global Recognition

Speaking about the film, Ranveer Singh said in a press note, "(The Wrath of God) We wanted to create a feature presentation that's at par with any film in the world. Our attempt was to level up in every aspect of the cinematic process to create a film that we as Indians can be proud of."

"Its raw, its gritty and is unapologetically Indian. Aditya has pitched it perfectly. It's an incredible and complex story, with world class technical execution and intense performances. We wanted to make an unapologetically Indian film that gets counted amongst the most elite instalments in this genre worldwide. I believe it is India's moment to shine on the global stage. And we aim to be at the heart of that moment and that phenomenon whilst honouring and staying true to our roots," he added. (ANI)