Ranveer Singh recently shared an emotional moment Dhurandhar after young co-star Sara Arjun praised his powerful performance. His heartfelt response, “When you win, I win,” has moved fans and highlighted the warm bond the duo shares off-screen.

Ranveer Singh, known for his passionate approach to acting, recently experienced an emotional moment on the sets of his upcoming film Dhurandhar. The incident unfolded when his young co-star, Sara Arjun, praised his performance on her latest instagram post.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sara Arjun’s Heartfelt Compliment

Sara Arjun took to her instagram handle to share behind the scenes pictures from the sets of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. She also wrote a heartfelt note praising Ranveer Singh.

She wrote, Edited•3h

Dearest Ranveer💕

My words will never do justice to what I feel, but I’ll try. They say a true actor is almost superhuman: limitless, fearless, fierce, and you are exactly that.

While the world sees your brilliance, I had the privilege of seeing your empathy and generosity every single day. You never led with seniority, you led with sincerity.

The most beautiful thing about you is your willingness to be that person for everyone,

the one who lifts, who holds, who encourages, who protects, who brings light even on the hardest days. That is what an angel does.

You are the rare kind who gets genuinely happy seeing others happy.

You celebrated my big days with a joy that often felt even bigger than mine.

What I will always hold closest is how you showed up for me. You paid attention, you were present, and you chose care without being asked.

You offered support that went far beyond the work. Through you, I saw that true success walks hand in hand with humility.

You poured your soul into Dhurandhar. You lifted every scene, every emotion, and every person around you.

You have set the bar impossibly high. I just know you are always going to be my favourite co-actor.

It is an honour to be debuting with you.

Mere sher! Sab log mehroom ho gaye hain aapko dekh kar🤣

I am so proud of you, and so happy to see the world love you the way you deserve.

Always praying and rooting for you ❤️🧿

With gratitude for the artist you are and the human you choose to be ❤️ @ranveersingh''

Ranveer Singh’s Emotional Response:

Ranveer, overwhelmed by Sara’s praise, responded with sentiment and sincerity. He commented 'Bus kar , pagli .. rulaegi ! 🥹❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ enjoy this moment! The world is yours! Nothing can stop you! You are blessed! 🕉️🧿 when you win, I win!' reflecting the deep sense of camaraderie and mutual respect he shares with his co-stars. Known for uplifting younger actors, Ranveer acknowledged how meaningful it was to receive such appreciation from someone he considers exceptionally talented.