Image Credit : Instagram

Dhurandhar is generating a lot of buzz online as viewers prepare for its major theatrical premiere on December 5. Even before the film hits theatres, the anticipation is already building, owing to an unexpected occurrence that has swept social media.

An early, unauthorised review of the film has appeared online, fast becoming a popular subject among moviegoers. The film's tremendous pre-release buzz suggests that it will have a solid opening, as fans excitedly await to see if it lives up to the anticipation on release day.

The reviewer awarded Dhurandhar 4.5 stars out of 5 and commented, "A brutal cinematic experience with lots of violence ft all Legendary cruel Villains together."