As Dhurandhar premiered on Netflix on January 30, 2026, viewers quickly took to X to share their reactions. Several users praised the film’s gripping narrative and intense performances, with some even rewatching it in different languages. Many credited director Aditya Dhar for delivering a cinematic experience that evoked goosebumps, silence, and emotional weight, calling it one of the finest films they’ve seen in recent times. The anticipation for Dhurandhar 2 was also evident, with fans declaring they are ready for the sequel slated for March 19, 2026.