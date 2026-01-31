Dhurandhar Netflix Release: What Viewers Loved and What They Missed; Read On
Dhurandhar Netflix Release: After a blockbuster theatrical run, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has landed on Netflix. As the spy thriller begins its digital journey, social media reactions range from praise for its impact to concerns over trimmed scenes
Netizens Hail Dhurandhar’s Impact and Repeat Value
As Dhurandhar premiered on Netflix on January 30, 2026, viewers quickly took to X to share their reactions. Several users praised the film’s gripping narrative and intense performances, with some even rewatching it in different languages. Many credited director Aditya Dhar for delivering a cinematic experience that evoked goosebumps, silence, and emotional weight, calling it one of the finest films they’ve seen in recent times. The anticipation for Dhurandhar 2 was also evident, with fans declaring they are ready for the sequel slated for March 19, 2026.
Viewers Flag Muted and Trimmed Scenes on OTT
While the overall response remained largely positive, a section of viewers expressed disappointment over changes made to the Netflix version. According to social media posts, certain dialogues appeared muted and portions of the film reportedly trimmed, including an alleged 10-minute cut. Some fans pointed out that these edits slightly diluted the intensity they experienced during the theatrical run, sparking debate over OTT censorship and post-theatrical alterations.
Inside Dhurandhar’s Story and What Lies Ahead
Directed, written, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar follows the journey of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an intelligence operative recruited for a covert mission under Project Dhurandhar. Sent deep into Karachi’s criminal underworld, he assumes the identity of a gangster to dismantle terror networks from within, leading to a high-stakes confrontation with an ISI mastermind. While the film concludes with a powerful revenge arc, unanswered questions about Jaskirat’s past and mission outcomes are expected to unfold in the sequel. The film features a strong ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.