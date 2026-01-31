After Dhurandhar’s record-breaking theatrical and OTT run, Ranveer Singh is reportedly in talks with filmmaker Shankar for the ambitious historical epic Velpari, a potential pan-Indian project bringing Bollywood and Tamil cinema together

Following the thunderous success of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh seems to be lining up another high-scale cinematic venture. Industry chatter suggests that the actor has been approached by visionary director Shankar for his long-gestating historical epic Velpari, a development that has sparked widespread curiosity among film enthusiasts.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the most successful Indian films in recent years. The spy thriller, which released theatrically on December 5, 2025, crossed the Rs 500 crore milestone within three weeks and has now amassed over Rs 1,100 crore worldwide. Its dominance has extended beyond cinemas, as the film continues to trend among the most-watched titles on Netflix.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Ranveer Singh is currently in discussions with Shankar for Velpari. Although there has been no official confirmation, the film is reportedly planned as a large-scale two-hero project. Tamil superstar Vikram is also said to be attached to the venture, adding further weight to the speculation.

This potential collaboration has drawn attention because Ranveer Singh and Shankar were previously rumoured to be working together on Anniyan in 2021, a project that was eventually shelved. If Velpari materialises, it would mark the first on-screen collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker.

Velpari is inspired by the celebrated Tamil historical fiction novel Veera Yuga Nayagan Velpari by Su. Venkatesan. The narrative centres on the legendary chieftain Velpari and draws heavily from Tamil history and folklore. The novel’s strong literary reputation has made its cinematic adaptation one of the most eagerly awaited projects in Shankar’s filmography.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar continues to maintain its momentum even after its digital release. The film features an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Aditya, and Arjun Rampal. It has received praise for its fast-paced storytelling, stylised action, and Ranveer Singh’s intense performance as an Indian spy.

At the same time, the film has faced criticism from certain sections of viewers who have questioned its political messaging. Despite the debates, its commercial performance has remained unaffected, with Dhurandhar reportedly surpassing the lifetime collections of recent blockbusters such as Pathaan, Jawan, and Chhaava.

Adding to the excitement, the makers have confirmed that Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026. With multiple high-profile projects being discussed, Ranveer Singh continues to dominate headlines as audiences eagerly await his next move.