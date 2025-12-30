Image Credit : instagram

Dhurandhar is a gritty spy action thriller that presents Ranveer Singh in a brooding and intense avatar. The film follows the journey of a mysterious man who enters the dangerous underworld of Karachi. As events unfold, he becomes entangled in a shadowy world of intelligence agencies, espionage operations, and organized crime.

The narrative gradually exposes a powerful nexus between the ISI and criminal networks, with the protagonist taking on formidable forces while confronting questions of identity, loyalty, and survival.