Dhurandhar OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform
Dhurandhar is expected to make its digital debut on Netflix after completing its theatrical window. According to industry reports, the tentative OTT release date is January 30, 2026. However, the makers and the streaming platform have not yet issued an official confirmation, and the schedule could still change depending on box office performance.
Dhurandhar Story and Genre
Dhurandhar is a gritty spy action thriller that presents Ranveer Singh in a brooding and intense avatar. The film follows the journey of a mysterious man who enters the dangerous underworld of Karachi. As events unfold, he becomes entangled in a shadowy world of intelligence agencies, espionage operations, and organized crime.
The narrative gradually exposes a powerful nexus between the ISI and criminal networks, with the protagonist taking on formidable forces while confronting questions of identity, loyalty, and survival.
Dhurandhar Cast and Audience Expectations
The film features a powerful ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. With its large-scale action sequences, emotional depth, and strong performances, Dhurandhar is expected to generate substantial viewership once it begins streaming online.
