Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues its dream run at the box office even on day 25, crossing ₹1081 crore worldwide. The spy thriller is now closing in on the lifetime collections of Jawan and KGF Chapter 2
Record-Breaking Domestic Performance
Nearly four weeks after release, Dhurandhar remains rock-solid at the Indian box office. Despite weekday collections finally dipping below ₹15 crore, the film has crossed ₹701 crore net in India. This makes it the first Hindi film to breach the ₹700 crore domestic milestone, joining elite pan-India blockbusters like Baahubali 2, RRR and KGF Chapter 2.
Overseas Boost Pushes Worldwide Total Past ₹1080 Crore
Strong international traction, aided by the Christmas holiday period, has powered Dhurandhar’s global earnings. The film has collected over $26.5 million overseas so far, taking its worldwide gross to approximately ₹1081 crore. With steady weekday numbers, the ₹1100 crore mark now appears well within reach.
Racing Towards Jawan and KGF Chapter 2
Dhurandhar has already overtaken Kalki 2898 AD and Pathaan to become the seventh highest-grossing Indian film ever. The next target is Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan at ₹1160 crore, which the film is expected to surpass soon. Its fifth weekend performance will decide whether it can challenge KGF Chapter 2 and RRR for a higher all-time ranking.
