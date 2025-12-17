Image Credit : Film Scene

One netizen summed up this sentiment by saying, “Whenever he appears in roles with this kind of look and intensity, the movie already feels like a hit. He’s truly destined for these characters. #RanveerSingh #Dhurandhar #DhurandharReview”

Whenever he appears in roles with this kind of look and intensity, the movie already feels like a hit. He’s truly destined for these characters. #RanveerSingh#Dhurandhar#DhurandharReviewpic.twitter.com/EggoNpHFOS — Akshat Dwivedi (@akshhhuuu) December 15, 2025

A Supremely talented & gifted actor...He has aced it all from Rom Coms to Historical epics to Comedy to Action..One of the most versatile actor in current Gen👏#Dhurandhar@RanveerOfficial — Gagori (@gagori_uin) December 15, 2025

The praise extends beyond this single performance, with many acknowledging the range Ranveer brings to contemporary Hindi cinema. A tweet read, “Indeed a very versatile actor who has got range which many biggies too lack ... well deserved success fr #RanveerSingh”

Indeed a very versatile actor who has got range which many biggies too lack ... well deserved success fr #RanveerSingh — Nishant (@NishantTweets30) December 15, 2025

True acting isn't always in the dialogue sometimes it's in the way a single gaze can tell a story a thousand scripts never could.

Ranveer’s eye acting mogs > #Dhurandhar#RanveerSinghpic.twitter.com/w1OQblYSvk — 🍓 (@sapphiirepixie) December 15, 2025

Another viewer emphasised how Ranveer’s silence elevates the film, stating, “This is where I truly loved #RanveerSingh. No dialogues, yet you feel everything he’s feeling. That’s the power of his performance!! If you think he was sidelined, you simply didn’t understand the film. Pure brilliance.🙌🎬 #AdityaDhar. #Dhurandhar.”

Pure brilliance.🙌🎬 #AdityaDhar. #Dhurandhar. pic.twitter.com/UWadrBMsgl — Sonam 🦋 (@Sonam_Sachdev_) December 15, 2025

Particular mention has been made of the 26/11 sequence, where Ranveer’s portrayal of helplessness, rage, and restrained grief has left a lasting impact. A tweet capturing this reaction reads, “Ranveer Singh’s body language & expressions steal the show in #Dhurandhar. No need for dialogues—his presence as a bodyguard screams intensity. That helplessness & anger during 26/11… priceless! 👏 #RanveerSingh”

Ranveer Singh’s body language & expressions steal the show in #Dhurandhar. No need for dialogues—his presence as a bodyguard screams intensity. That helplessness & anger during 26/11… priceless! 👏#RanveerSingh — Rebel without a cause (@iamcontagious5) December 15, 2025

Echoing the collective sentiment, a netizen simply wrote, “Absolute cinema!! Ranveer never disappoints >>>>😙 #Ranveersingh #Dhurandhar”

With Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh once again proves that true cinematic power doesn’t always lie in loud performances, but in control, nuance, and the courage to let silence speak. The overwhelming response from audiences makes one thing clear: Ranveer’s command over expression and body language has not just enhanced the film—it has defined it.