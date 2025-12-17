Dhurandhar: Akshaye Khanna’s Lyari Set Was Built Outside India – Here’s Where
The main plot in Dhurandhar takes place in Lyari, Pakistan. But did you know that the set for Lyari, which needed significant effort to design, was not built in India? Continue reading for more set design information from Ranveer Singh's flick.
Dhurandhar Lyari Set Location: Not in India
Dhurandhar is gaining worldwide appreciation and doing well at the box office. Audiences are eager to understand every element of the picture. From the BTS moments to the gigantic sets of Aditya Dhar's film, Dhurandhar has kept people engaged not only in cinemas but also online.
Amid all of this, Dhurandhar's production designer, Saini S Johare, has revealed various facts about the film, including specifics about the filming process.
Saini S Johare confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter India that the film is set in Pakistan's Lyari district, with the Lyari set built in Bangkok, Thailand. Johare stated, "We had to build a 6-acre set in 20 days." We could not transport many passengers from India to Bangkok. So I had to work with local artists there. 500 Thai workers laboured day and night to construct the set.
Finding the appropriate place in Thailand
According to Johare, the majority of the sequences resembling Lyari, the historic district of Karachi, Pakistan, were shot in Thailand. To give dimension to the plot, another enormous set was constructed in Mumbai. Johare stated, "With the big stars we had, shooting the scenes in Mumbai was impossible." We required a huge area. We considered places in numerous countries before settling on one in Thailand. We now have enough space to assemble a massive set.
The film Dhurandhar investigates the relationships between Pakistani politicians, mafia, and terrorist networks. The film, set in the Lyari district of Karachi, follows an Indian agent tasked with infiltrating terrorist groups.
Casting and box office success
The film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Sanjay Dutt. As of this writing, the film has earned Rs 398 crore at the box office since its release on December 5. Aditya Dhar directed the film, which Jio Films' Jyoti Deshpande produced.
