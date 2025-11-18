Dhurandhar Star Cast Fees: Ranveer Singh To Sanjay Dutt; Check Here
Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar' is set to release on December 5, 2025. The movie is being made on a budget of ₹280 crore. So, let's find out how much the star cast of this film was paid
Image Credit : Twitter
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh stars as the lead in Aditya Dhar's action-thriller 'Dhurandhar'. As per media reports, he was paid a fee of ₹30-50 crore for this movie.
Image Credit : Twitter
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt will be seen in an important role in 'Dhurandhar'. He has charged a fee of ₹8-10 crore for this film.
Image Credit : Twitter
Akshaye Khanna
Akshaye Khanna will appear in a fierce role in 'Dhurandhar'. The makers have paid him a salary of ₹2.50-3.00 crore for this film.
Image Credit : Twitter
R Madhavan
R. Madhavan will be seen in the role of a strategist in this film. According to reports, he received ₹9 crore for it.
Image Credit : Twitter
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal will be seen in an action-packed role in the film. He has received a fee of ₹1 crore for it.
Image Credit : Twitter
Sara Arjun
Sara Arjun will be seen as the lead actress in this film. The makers have paid her ₹1 crore for it.
