The trailer for Ranveer Singh's spy thriller 'Dhurandhar' has launched, introducing a star-studded cast including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, will release on December 5, 2025.

Star-Studded Trailer Unveiled

The much-awaited trailer of Ranveer Singh starrer 'Dhurandhar' was launched in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, giving fans their first full look at the spy thriller. The four-minute-and-eight-second trailer introduces all key characters one after another. It begins with a brutal torture scene that brings in Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, aka 'Angel of Death,' who promises to "bleed India with a thousand cuts." R Madhavan appears as the Indian spymaster Sanyal, who believes that entering enemy territory is the only way to stop the threat. Akshaye Khanna is seen as Rehman Dakait, a sharp and dangerous figure, while Sanjay Dutt joins the team of villains as SP Chaudhary Aslam.

In the latter part of the trailer, Ranveer enters as the man who is sent to counter them. The rest of the trailer is packed with action scenes, gunfire and fast-moving shots. Take a look at the trailer https://www.instagram.com/reel/DRMGEk-jBNQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Ranveer Singh on Creating a World-Class Film

Speaking about the film, Ranveer Singh said in a press note, "(The Wrath of God) We wanted to create a feature presentation that's at par with any film in the world. Our attempt was to level up in every aspect of the cinematic process to create a film that we as Indians can be proud of."

"Its raw, its gritty and is unapologetically Indian. Aditya has pitched it perfectly. It's an incredible and complex story, with world class technical execution and intense performances. We wanted to make an unapologetically Indian film that gets counted amongst the most elite instalments in this genre worldwide. I believe it is India's moment to shine on the global stage. And we aim to be at the heart of that moment and that phenomenon whilst honouring and staying true to our roots," he added.

Production and Release Details

'Dhurandhar' is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios and is directed by Aditya Dhar. The film is set to release in theatres on December 5, 2025. (ANI)