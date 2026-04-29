Dhurandhar Heads to Japan: Ranveer Singh’s Film Set for International Release
Dhurandhar is going to be released in Japan following a successful run in India. The move opens an important international market while the franchise remains in focus, with Dhurandhar: The Revenge approaching a significant box office milestone.
Dhurandhar Heads to Japan
Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, is scheduled for release in Japan in July, following its successful run in India. The foreign release has been announced with a localised trailer and a new poster, indicating a push into a key international market.
Dhurandhar Heads to Japan
The Japanese release is intended to generate new cash for the picture. With Japanese consumers becoming interested in large-scale Indian action pictures, Dhurandhar hopes to expand its theatrical run beyond its home run and boost its worldwide box office total.
Dhurandhar Heads to Japan
Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, is scheduled for release in Japan in July, following its successful run in India. The foreign release has been announced with a localised trailer and a new poster, indicating a push into a key international market.
Dhurandhar Heads to Japan
The Japanese release is intended to generate new cash for the picture. With Japanese consumers becoming interested in large-scale Indian action pictures, Dhurandhar hopes to expand its theatrical run beyond its home run and boost its worldwide box office total.
The producers said on Wednesday, "It's time for Japan to taste the Dhurandhar spirit! Arriving in cinemas throughout Japan on 10.7.2026 (sic)."
Dhurandhar Heads to Japan
Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film stars Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. Music by Shashwat Sachdev has also helped the film achieve popularity on the internet media.
Dhurandhar, positioned as a gritty spy thriller, is now trying to profit on its global expansion, with Japan emerging as a major market in its international aspirations.
DHURANDHAR 2-BOX OFFICE
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 continues to perform strongly at the box office in India. Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge held strong in its sixth week and is currently on track to reach a major global milestone. After 41 days, the film's global total stands at Rs 1,780.82 crore, only Rs 8 crore shy of surpassing Baahubali 2's Rs 1,788.06 crore.
DHURANDHAR 2-BOX OFFICE
On its sixth Tuesday, the spy thriller grossed Rs 1.35 crore net in India. This brought its 41-day domestic total to Rs 1,132.99 crore nett, with a domestic gross of Rs 1,356.07 crore.
With Dhurandhar currently in Japan and Dhurandhar: The Revenge still in production, the franchise remains popular both domestically and internationally.
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