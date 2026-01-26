Dhurandhar Enters IMDb Top 250: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaking Records Every Day
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues its dream run beyond box office glory, now earning a place among cinema’s greatest. The spy thriller has entered IMDb’s Top 250 Films of All Time, joining an elite global and Indian cinematic league
Dhurandhar’s Entry into IMDb’s Elite List
Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar has crossed another remarkable milestone by securing a spot in IMDb’s Top 250 Films of All Time. With a strong user rating of 8.5 based on more than one lakh votes, the film has earned enough global audience approval to feature among cinema’s most celebrated titles. This recognition reflects not just commercial success, but sustained viewer admiration across regions. The IMDb ranking system uses a weighted formula to prevent artificial rating spikes, making this entry a credible achievement rather than a temporary trend.
Indian Films Making Their Mark Globally
Dhurandhar now stands alongside a select group of Indian films that have found space in IMDb’s prestigious list. Titles such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Dangal, 3 Idiots, Taare Zameen Par, and Jai Bhim have previously made it to the ranking, proving Indian storytelling’s growing global resonance. Sharing the list with international giants like The Shawshank Redemption, The Godfather, Inception, and Parasite further elevates Dhurandhar’s status as a film that has struck a universal chord with audiences worldwide.
Box Office Triumph and the Road Ahead
Beyond critical and audience acclaim, Dhurandhar has also delivered massive box office results, collecting over ₹1300 crore globally and becoming one of India’s highest-grossing films ever. Ranveer Singh’s commanding performance, backed by an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, has been widely praised. With a sequel already announced for theatrical release in March, the franchise now carries both commercial power and international recognition, setting high expectations for its next chapter.
