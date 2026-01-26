Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar has crossed another remarkable milestone by securing a spot in IMDb’s Top 250 Films of All Time. With a strong user rating of 8.5 based on more than one lakh votes, the film has earned enough global audience approval to feature among cinema’s most celebrated titles. This recognition reflects not just commercial success, but sustained viewer admiration across regions. The IMDb ranking system uses a weighted formula to prevent artificial rating spikes, making this entry a credible achievement rather than a temporary trend.