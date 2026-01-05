Dhurandhar Enters ₹1000 Crore Club; Sara Arjun Shares Emotional Note
Dhurandhar has proven to be a blockbuster at the box office. The action spy thriller has not only become the highest-grossing film of 2025 but has also secured its place in the ₹1000 crore club. Actress Sara Arjun shares emotional note
Dhurandhar
Actress Sara Arjun, who debuted in Hindi with Ranveer Singh in this film, penned a heartfelt note on its success, thanking the audience for their immense love and support.
Dhurandhar Movie
Sara's note on Dhurandhar's success. On Instagram, she thanked the audience, her 'strongest Dhurandhar,' for proving that people still love long stories and have faith in cinema.
Sara Arjun's 'Thank You' Note
Sara added that the audience's love pushed the film forward. She said while filmmakers can't control the audience, it's beautiful when a connection is made with them.
Career
Sara said that as she's just starting her career, this encouragement means the world to her. It makes her stronger and validates the work she is trying to do.
Success
Sara said she can't take credit for the success, giving it to the makers. She feels acting is about making the audience feel, and she's grateful to be part of it.
Spy Thriller
Dhurandhar is a spy thriller about an Indian spy (Ranveer) in Pakistan. It also stars Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt. The sequel is set for a March 2026 release.
