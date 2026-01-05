- Home
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 31: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues its historic box office run, smashing records in India and overseas. On Day 31, the spy thriller moved closer to the Rs 1200 crore global milestone
Strong Fifth-Week Hold Powers Domestic Records
Despite entering its fifth week, Dhurandhar showed remarkable staying power at the Indian box office. After briefly dipping to single digits on Day 29 with Rs 8.75 crore, the film rebounded over the weekend, earning Rs 11.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 12.75 crore on Sunday. This took its total India collection to Rs 772.25 crore, with official figures confirming it has crossed Rs 800 crore domestically, a first for an original Hindi film.
Becomes Bollywood’s Highest Grosser in India
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller has already outperformed major Bollywood blockbusters such as Jawan, Stree 2, and Chhaava at the domestic box office. While it trails Pushpa 2: The Rule in all-language Indian collections, Dhurandhar now holds the record as the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever in India, marking a landmark moment for Hindi cinema.
Nears Rs 1200 Crore Worldwide, Enters All-Time Top 5
Globally, Dhurandhar has amassed around Rs 1188 crore and is fast approaching the Rs 1200 crore mark. With this, it is set to overtake KGF Chapter 2 and challenge RRR’s lifetime collections, placing it among the top five highest-grossing Indian films worldwide. Although the top three remain distant, Dhurandhar has already emerged as the biggest Hindi film globally if overseas Chinese earnings of Dangal are excluded.
