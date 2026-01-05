Despite entering its fifth week, Dhurandhar showed remarkable staying power at the Indian box office. After briefly dipping to single digits on Day 29 with Rs 8.75 crore, the film rebounded over the weekend, earning Rs 11.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 12.75 crore on Sunday. This took its total India collection to Rs 772.25 crore, with official figures confirming it has crossed Rs 800 crore domestically, a first for an original Hindi film.