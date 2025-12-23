- Home
Dhurandhar vs Avatar Fire and Ash: Both Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire and Ash are holding their ground in theaters. James Cameron's film is making a ton of money worldwide. However, in India, it's getting some serious competition from Dhurandhar
Image Credit : instagram @Avatar @Dhurandhar
Avatar: Fire And Ash
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is beating James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash at the Indian box office, despite fewer shows and no IMAX. Here's a breakdown of both movies' earnings.
Image Credit : Twitter
Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar's box office success grew week by week, thanks to strong word-of-mouth. Despite a slow start, it bounced back, earning more in its second week than its first.
Image Credit : Asianet News
3rd Week Collection
It was thought Aditya Dhar's film would dip in its third week against Avatar: Fire and Ash. However, the Ranveer Singh starrer dominated, holding back the Hollywood blockbuster.
Image Credit : instagram
Earnings
Dhurandhar released on 5500 screens in India on Dec 5, netting ₹200 crore in week one and over ₹250 crore in week two. By Dec 19, its India earnings hit ₹460 crore.
Image Credit : X/@officialavatar
Avatar Fever Took Over
On Dec 19, Dhurandhar's screen count dropped by 40% as Avatar: Fire and Ash released on 3800 screens, taking over its IMAX and premium slots in major cities.
Image Credit : X/@officialavatar
Avatar Collection
On its first day, Avatar earned ₹19 crore net in India, while Dhurandhar made ₹22.50 crore. Dhurandhar pulled ahead over the weekend, adding ₹73 crore net vs. Avatar's ₹48 crore.
Image Credit : ani
Monday Collection
By Monday, theaters in smaller towns favored the three-week-old Dhurandhar. While Avatar has earned just ₹70 crore net since release, Dhurandhar has crossed ₹100 crore in that time.
