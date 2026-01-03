- Home
- Entertainment
- Dhurandhar Box Office Day 29: Ranveer Singh Spy Thriller Shows Unstoppable Box Office Growth
Dhurandhar Box Office Day 29: Ranveer Singh Spy Thriller Shows Unstoppable Box Office Growth
Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshaye Khanna, continues to dominate the box office, earning big even 29 days after its December 5, 2025 release.
Dhurandhar Continues Box Office Success
Even though 2025 has ended, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar continues to make waves. Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun, the film has maintained strong audience interest, proving its lasting appeal at the box office even weeks after release.
Strong Earnings After 29 Days
Since its release on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar has seen consistent growth in collections. On its 29th day, the fifth Friday, the movie added over ₹6.1 crore to its total, keeping the momentum alive and solidifying its position as one of the top-grossing films of the year.
Net India Collection Milestone
According to Sacnilk, the film’s net India collection on day 29 reached ₹745.1 crore. This includes the fifth Friday addition, bringing the movie closer to breaking new milestones and demonstrating the strong pull of its star cast and gripping spy thriller storyline.
Weekly Collection Breakdown
Dhurandhar has performed consistently across its first four weeks. Week 1 saw ₹207.25 crore, week 2 ₹253.25 crore, week 3 ₹172 crore, and week 4 ₹106.5 crore. The day 29 earnings of ₹4.3 crore continue this impressive trajectory, showing continued audience interest.
Audience Response and Impact
The film’s ongoing success highlights Ranveer Singh and the ensemble cast’s popularity, as well as the audience’s love for well-executed thrillers. Dhurandhar not only performed financially but also set a benchmark for spy action dramas in Indian cinema, keeping fans engaged long after release.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.