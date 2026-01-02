The Aditya Dhar directorial has now surpassed the lifetime collections of several major hits including Stree 2, Chhaava, Pathaan and Pushpa 2. It has also emerged as the highest-grossing single-language Indian film to date. In the global rankings, Dhurandhar currently stands as the seventh highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Its international performance has been particularly strong, especially in North America, where it recently crossed the 17.50 million dollar mark, beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. After Baahubali 2 and Kalki 2898 AD, Dhurandhar is now the third biggest Indian film in that market.