The film was released only in the Hindi belt, yet it became the first and only Bollywood film to join the 800 crore club. It also surpassed the Hindi version of "Pushpa 2: The Rule" (836.09 crore Hindi) to become the highest-grossing film in Hindi cinema. Made on a budget of approximately ₹225 crore, the film earned a profit (ROI) of ₹669.49 crore, making it a mega-blockbuster.