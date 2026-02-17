- Home
Dhurandhar 2: Mumbai’s civic body has moved to blacklist filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s B62 Studios over alleged safety breaches during the shoot of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The action could disrupt future filming schedules in the city
BMC Seeks Permanent Blacklisting of B62 Studios
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has initiated stringent action against filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s production banner, B62 Studios, over repeated alleged breaches of safety norms during the shooting of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Officials have proposed permanently barring the production house from applying for film shoot permissions within Mumbai.
The proposal, which has reportedly received clearance from the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Zone I), also names two other applicants — Komal Pokhriyal and Nasir Khan. If the final approval comes through, the trio will no longer be eligible to seek permissions through the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Limited portal. Civic authorities have confirmed that formal notices will be issued and copies shared with the relevant film and business cells.
Alleged Violations During South Mumbai Shoot
The controversy traces back to a shoot conducted in South Mumbai’s A ward. On January 30, B62 Studios had secured permission to film between Modi Street and Perin Nariman Street. However, officials later alleged that the production violated police guidelines on February 7 and 8 by using prohibited materials, including crackers and flammable elements.
Following these incidents, the civic body forfeited deposits and issued a warning regarding possible blacklisting. Despite this, another application — reportedly submitted under Komal Pokhriyal’s name — sought fresh permission for mid-February filming. While initial approval was withdrawn due to earlier violations, a revised late-night application for February 14 was conditionally granted.
Authorities claim that complaints were received around 12.45 am regarding the use of lit torches (mashals) during the shoot. Mumbai Police officials reportedly arrived at the location and seized five torches. Although the shoot continued under supervision, civic authorities viewed the incident as a serious breach of agreed safety conditions.
Penalty, Deposit Forfeiture and Impact on Dhurandhar
The civic body has recommended a monetary fine of Rs 1 lakh, alleging that filming took place on a terrace without proper approval and that two generator vans were operated without necessary clearances. In addition, officials have proposed forfeiting a Rs 25,000 deposit previously submitted.
In a formal communication to senior authorities, the A ward office cited “serious violations” that could have posed risks to public safety, particularly in the Fort heritage precinct where special clearances are mandatory. Officials also noted that conditional approval required a no-objection certificate from the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee for temporary structures — a stipulation that was central to the permission granted.
The production team has reportedly stated that any further fire-related visuals would be recreated using visual effects instead of real flames.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, is slated for release on March 19, 2026. While the film’s release timeline remains unchanged for now, the proposed blacklisting could complicate future schedules and permissions for the production house in Mumbai.
