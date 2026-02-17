The controversy traces back to a shoot conducted in South Mumbai’s A ward. On January 30, B62 Studios had secured permission to film between Modi Street and Perin Nariman Street. However, officials later alleged that the production violated police guidelines on February 7 and 8 by using prohibited materials, including crackers and flammable elements.

Following these incidents, the civic body forfeited deposits and issued a warning regarding possible blacklisting. Despite this, another application — reportedly submitted under Komal Pokhriyal’s name — sought fresh permission for mid-February filming. While initial approval was withdrawn due to earlier violations, a revised late-night application for February 14 was conditionally granted.

Authorities claim that complaints were received around 12.45 am regarding the use of lit torches (mashals) during the shoot. Mumbai Police officials reportedly arrived at the location and seized five torches. Although the shoot continued under supervision, civic authorities viewed the incident as a serious breach of agreed safety conditions.