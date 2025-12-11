Is Dhurandhar Ranveer Singh’s Biggest Hit? Weekend Collections of 7 Films Revealed
Ranveer Singh’s latest release Dhurandhar has opened to huge success, topping his career’s opening weekend charts. Here’s a look at his biggest box office hits.
Dhurandhar
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar hit theaters on December 5 and has shown strong earnings since day one, emerging as the biggest opening film of Ranveer Singh’s career.
Dhurandhar Weekend Earnings
Early estimates show Dhurandhar earned ₹27–28 crore on Tuesday, taking its total to nearly ₹158 crore within days. According to Bollywood Hungama, this surpasses Ranveer Singh’s previous biggest opening weekend of ₹114 crore.
Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar earned ₹28.60 crore on its first day. By the end of the opening weekend, collections crossed ₹100 crore, making it Ranveer Singh’s second-highest-grossing film in terms of weekend performance.
Padmaavat (2018)
Ranveer Singh’s Padmaavat, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, earned ₹114 crore in its opening weekend, giving him the biggest career start at the time. The film went on to cross ₹300 crore in lifetime collections.
Gully Boy (2019)
Ranveer Singh’s musical drama Gully Boy earned ₹100.3 crore in its opening weekend. Strong collections continued in the following days, cementing the film as one of his most successful box office hits.
Simmba (2018)
Ranveer Singh’s action-comedy Simmba earned ₹75.11 crore in its opening weekend. Loved by audiences, the film went on to achieve blockbuster status, ultimately collecting ₹240 crore at the box office.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)
Karan Johar’s romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earned ₹45.9 crore in its opening weekend. Though it didn’t break records, strong audience turnout made it a successful and popular release.
83 (2021)
Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83 opened with ₹47 crore, but despite the strong start, it failed to meet expectations at the box office.
Bajirao Mastani (2015)
Starring Deepika Padukone, Bajirao Mastani earned ₹46.77 crore in its opening weekend. Audience interest remained strong afterward, contributing to the film’s continued box office success.
