Actor Timothee Chalamet is facing backlash for calling opera and ballet 'dying art forms.' The criticism follows a resurfaced 2019 clip and recent comments, prompting responses from the Metropolitan Opera and other prominent artists.

Actor Timothee Chalamet is facing criticism over remarks calling opera and ballet "dying art forms," after a 2019 clip resurfaced amid renewed controversy. The Golden Globe-winning star, 30, previously shared his view during a screening of his Netflix film 'The King', saying the classical art forms felt like "dying" pursuits compared to contemporary cinema, according to People.

Chalamet, whose family has strong ballet roots, told the audience at the event, "I started to get the sense maybe it's like opera or ballet or something, it's kinda like a dying art form or something." He added in past interviews that growing up backstage at New York's Koch Theater shaped his artistic sensibilities.

Renewed Debate After Town Hall Appearance

The latest debate began in February, when Chalamet appeared alongside Matthew McConaughey at a Variety and CNN town hall at the University of Texas, Austin. "I don't want to be working in ballet, or opera... All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there," he said, acknowledging his comments could be seen as disparaging.

Arts Community Responds to Comments

The responses from the arts community were swift. The Metropolitan Opera shared behind-the-scenes clips of sets, costumes, and rehearsals, captioning it, "All respect to the opera (and ballet) people out there. This one's for you, Timothee Chalamet... .," according to People. New York City Ballet principal Tiler Peck also addressed the issue, highlighting the dedication of performers and production teams. "Every day I walk into a studio where dancers are pushing their bodies past exhaustion in pursuit of something beautiful," she said. Musician Charlie Puth added on X that art forms, even if not at peak popularity, influence contemporary music and cinema, according to People.

Chalamet Remains Silent Amid Criticism

Chalamet, nominated for Best Actor at the 2026 Oscars on March 15, has not publicly responded to the recent criticism. He was last in Beijing promoting his film Marty Supreme on March 10. (ANI)