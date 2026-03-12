Animated film Zootopia 2 will stream on JioHotstar from March 13, 2026. Shraddha Kapoor, who voices Judy Hopps in Hindi, recalled the experience, calling it creatively satisfying and is happy more people can watch the film.

Animated adventure Zootopia 2, which was released in theatres last year, is all set to stream on JioHotstar from March 13, 2026. In the Hindi version, Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor has lent her voice to the beloved bunny cop Judy Hopps.

Shraddha Kapoor on Voicing Judy Hopps

Recalling voicing Judy Hopps, Shraddha in a press note said, "When Zootopia released in theatres, I was so thrilled by the love audiences showed for Judy Hopps and for my voice as her in Hindi. It was the first time I ever dubbed a character, and it couldn't be more perfect that it was for someone as special as Judy."

"She's brave, optimistic and so relatable. Knowing that audiences connected with her across the world made the experience even more meaningful. The entire experience of dubbing for Judy Hopps was creatively very satisfying and I had a blast. I'm really happy that now, with Zootopia 2 coming to JioHotstar, even more people can watch it from wherever they are and join our bunny squad," Shraddha added.

On The Acting Front

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Shraddha will be seen as a lead in 'Eetha', directed by Laxman Utekar. The film also stars Randeep Hooda. (ANI)