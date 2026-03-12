Ranveer Singh's blockbuster 'Dhurandhar' is returning to theatres for a massive international re-release on March 13. The re-release, with 1250+ shows, precedes the arrival of the sequel, 'Dhurandhar The Revenge', which launches on March 19.

The makers are bringing Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' back to theatres for an international re-release ahead of the sequel 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' on March 19. Dhurandhar is set to-release in theatres worldwide on March 13. According to Jio Studios, the movie will have over 1250 shows across 1000-plus screens worldwide.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Jio Studios wrote, "The Ghatak Roar. Dhurandhar returns to cinemas worldwide on 13th March 2026. The biggest re-release - 1250+ shows across 1000+ screens." https://www.instagram.com/p/DVyFL3KDA2x/?

Global Re-release Details

According to Variety, the Bollywood blockbuster will play across approximately 500 screens globally, including 250 locations in India beginning March 12 and 250 overseas venues starting March 13. International re-releases remain uncommon for Hindi-language films, underscoring a strong worldwide appetite for the franchise. North America will account for 185 screens in the re-release, reflecting significant demand ahead of the sequel's arrival, reported Variety.

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Preview Screenings

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' will offer Wednesday screenings across the U.S. and Canada on March 18, one day before the global launch. The advance shows will predominantly utilise Premium Large Format auditoriums equipped with oversized screens, advanced audio including Dolby Atmos, superior projection technology and premium seating, exhibition formats more commonly deployed for major Hollywood tentpoles.

About 'Dhurandhar' and its Cast

"Dhurandhar" is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time after its release last year. The first instalment of the movie, starring Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles.

Sequel Cast and Production Details

The sequel is expected to continue from the cliffhanger ending. The sequel's recently released trailer features Ranveer Singh appearing in dual personas as Jaskirat and Hamza. R. Madhavan returns as strategist Ajay Sanyal, with Arjun Rampal as ISI Major Iqbal and Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam. Aditya Dhar wrote, directed and produced the film. Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar also produce.

The sequel will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.