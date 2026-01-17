The film’s journey at the box office has been nothing short of exceptional. Dhurandhar opened strongly and built solid momentum through its first two weeks, with the second week delivering the highest weekly earnings. While collections gradually dipped in later weeks, the film consistently added significant numbers every week. By the end of Week 6, Dhurandhar had already established itself as a blockbuster, and its Day 43 total further reinforces its long-lasting theatrical pull. Makers have even claimed a higher India collection figure, which if accurate, places the film ahead of several previous box office heavyweights and just behind the top two highest-grossing films in Indian cinema history.