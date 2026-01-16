- Home
- Entertainment
- Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 42: Ranveer Singh's Movie Starts to Rise Again; Check Earnings
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 42: Ranveer Singh's Movie Starts to Rise Again; Check Earnings
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 42: Ranveer Singh's blockbuster spy thriller 'Dhurandhar' continues to hold strong at the box office, thanks to consistently strong performances. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film was released on December 5th
Dhurandhar Box Office Day 42
According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar's collections saw a significant increase on Day 41, coinciding with the Makar Sankranti holiday. Dhurandhar surpassed the Day 41 earnings of blockbusters like Pushpa 2: The Rise, which earned ₹1.55 crore, and Chava, which earned ₹1.3 crore. In fact, Dhurandhar's collections at this stage are nearly double those of those films.
Day 41
The film earned ₹3.4 crore on Wednesday (Day 41), taking its worldwide box office total past the massive ₹1,300 crore mark. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Day 42, the film earned ₹3.00 crore *early estimates*, taking its total collection to ₹816.60 crore.
6th Week
Starting its sixth week, Dhurandhar saw a slight decline on weekdays, earning ₹2.35 crore (₹2.6 crore) on Monday and ₹2.6 crore (₹2.6 crore) on Tuesday. However, the midweek festival holidays helped regain momentum.
About The Movie
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has already become the highest-grossing Indian film in India and is currently the fourth highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.
The film has surpassed the lifetime collections of ₹1,215 crore (KGF: Chapter 2) and ₹1,230 crore (RRR). However, it is yet to surpass the global box office totals of ₹1,742.10 crore (Pushpa 2: The Rule) and ₹1,788.06 crore (Baahubali 2: The Conclusion).
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.