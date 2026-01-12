Despite being 38 days post-release, 'Dhurandhar' continues to impress at the box office. On its sixth Sunday alone, the film grossed approximately ₹6.15 crore, an exceptional feat for any Bollywood release at this stage. Many films typically see a sharp decline in collections after the second or third week, but 'Dhurandhar' has defied expectations, maintaining a strong performance. With this surge, the film’s total domestic earnings have now crossed ₹806 crore.