Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 38: Ranveer Singh’s 'Dhurandhar' continues its unstoppable run at the box office, grossing ₹6.15 crore on its 38th day and surpassing major blockbusters like 'Jawaan' and 'Pathan' in sixth-week earnings
Dhurandhar’s Phenomenal Sixth-Week Collectio
Despite being 38 days post-release, 'Dhurandhar' continues to impress at the box office. On its sixth Sunday alone, the film grossed approximately ₹6.15 crore, an exceptional feat for any Bollywood release at this stage. Many films typically see a sharp decline in collections after the second or third week, but 'Dhurandhar' has defied expectations, maintaining a strong performance. With this surge, the film’s total domestic earnings have now crossed ₹806 crore.
Surpassing Jawaan and Pathan
In its sixth week, 'Dhurandhar' has overtaken the collections of other major blockbusters like Shahrukh Khan’s 'Jawaan' and 'Pathan'. On the 38th day, 'Jawaan' recorded around ₹1.5 crore, while 'Pathan' had already slowed considerably. 'Dhurandhar’s' sustained momentum highlights its widespread appeal and positions it as one of the most consistent box office performers in recent years.
Why Audiences Love Dhurandhar
Several factors contribute to the film’s continued success. Ranveer Singh’s intense and captivating performance has earned critical and audience praise. Beyond the action sequences, the story resonates across both metropolitan cities and smaller towns, making it a nationwide favorite. At its current trajectory, 'Dhurandhar' is poised to potentially cross ₹850 crore domestically, setting a remarkable milestone in Bollywood box office history.
