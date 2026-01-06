- Home
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 32: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues its phenomenal box office run even on Day 32, inching closer to the all-time Hindi net collection record held by Pushpa 2, while dominating the fifth-week earnings chart
Dhurandhar Nears Historic Hindi Net Record
Dhurandhar has crossed Rs 776 crore in just 32 days, placing it within striking distance of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. With only around Rs 36 crore separating the two, the film is strongly positioned to become the highest Hindi net grosser ever.
Strong Fifth-Week Performance Despite Weekday Dip
Although the film saw a 64.71 percent drop on its fifth Monday, it still earned Rs 4.50 crore. This decline is largely attributed to the end of the holiday season, yet Dhurandhar has already become the biggest fifth-week grosser, surpassing Chhaava.
Occupancy Remains Steady Across Major Cities
Even in its fifth week, Dhurandhar continues to enjoy healthy screen presence and steady occupancy. Chennai led with over 22 percent occupancy, while Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru maintained consistent audience turnout.
