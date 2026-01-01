With its day 27 earnings added, Dhurandhar’s domestic total has climbed to Rs 722.75 crore. The film posted an impressive Rs 207.25 crore in its opening week, followed by Rs 253.25 crore in week two and Rs 172 crore in week three. It has already overtaken films like Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Stree 2 and Kalki 2898 AD, and is now closing in on RRR’s lifetime India total of Rs 782.2 crore.