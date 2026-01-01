- Home
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 27: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar closed 2025 on a historic note as its box office journey remained rock-solid even in the fourth week. The Aditya Dhar directorial continues to dominate theatres with record numbers
Day 27 Performance Keeps Momentum Intact
Dhurandhar showed no signs of slowing down on its 27th day at the box office. As per Sacnilk estimates, the film earned Rs 10.5 crore on its fourth Wednesday. Though marginally lower than previous days, the collection underlines the film’s remarkable consistency and strong audience pull even after nearly four weeks in theatres.
Total Collection Crosses Rs 722 Crore, RRR Next Target
With its day 27 earnings added, Dhurandhar’s domestic total has climbed to Rs 722.75 crore. The film posted an impressive Rs 207.25 crore in its opening week, followed by Rs 253.25 crore in week two and Rs 172 crore in week three. It has already overtaken films like Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Stree 2 and Kalki 2898 AD, and is now closing in on RRR’s lifetime India total of Rs 782.2 crore.
Global Success and Sequel Buzz Grows Stronger
Beyond India, Dhurandhar has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide, reaffirming Ranveer Singh’s box office dominance. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features Ranveer as undercover spy Hamza, with Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in key roles. Riding on this massive success, anticipation is high for Dhurandhar’s sequel, scheduled to release on March 19, 2026, where it is expected to face off against Yash’s Toxic.
