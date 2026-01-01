- Home
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar was released. Now, a new version of the film has been released in theaters from New Year 2026, making fans even more excited. The makers have emailed all theater owners asking them to show the revised version
Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar hit theaters on Dec 5, 2025, getting a great audience response. Now, 27 days later, a new report about the movie is out.
Dhurandhar released with a new version in the new year
Reports say Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar was re-released with a new version on Jan 1, 2026. The audience will see some changes, which might impact the film's earnings.
What's in the new version of Dhurandhar
A Bollywood Hungama report says theaters got an email on Dec 31, 2025, about a new version. Makers muted two words and changed a dialogue per ministry orders. The word 'Baloch' was also removed.
Film Dhurandhar's collection
Director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, 27 days post-release, earned ₹10.50 crore on day 27. It has made ₹722.75 crore at the Indian box office, with a domestic gross over ₹854.7 crore.
Film Dhurandhar's earnings
Dhurandhar earned ₹207.25 cr in week one, ₹253.25 cr in week two, and ₹172 cr in week three. Its worldwide box office total is ₹1128.63 crore, with overseas collections over ₹246.3 cr.
About the film Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh stars in Dhurandhar, a spy thriller by Aditya Dhar about an Indian spy in Pakistan. The cast includes Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna. The sequel is set for March 19, 2026.
