Image Credit : Film Scene

Produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under B62 Studios along with Jio Studios, Dhurandhar delves into a gritty world of espionage, covert missions, and betrayal. The film has drawn praise from industry insiders as well. Filmmaker Karan Johar reportedly described it as deeply impressive, noting that its storytelling, background score, and restrained direction made it feel immersive rather than self-conscious. Riding on this success, the makers have already announced a sequel slated for a theatrical release in March 2026, further boosting fan anticipation.