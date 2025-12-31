- Home
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 26: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues remarkable box office run well into its fourth week, showing strong weekday resilience and pushing closer to historic milestones in both domestic and worldwide collections
Strong Fourth-Week Box Office Momentum
Even after entering its fourth week, Dhurandhar has maintained impressive numbers. Following a slight dip on Monday, the film recovered on Tuesday with solid earnings, taking its domestic net collection beyond Rs 700 crore. This achievement has made it the first Bollywood film of 2025 to cross this landmark, underlining its sustained audience pull and exceptional word-of-mouth.
Global Performance and Record Chase
On the international front, Dhurandhar continues to gain ground. Its worldwide total has crossed Rs 1080 crore, helping it overtake major blockbusters like Kalki 2898 AD and Pathaan to secure a place among the top-grossing Indian films ever. With steady momentum, the film is now eyeing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, and its upcoming weekend will be crucial in determining whether it can challenge even bigger records set by KGF Chapter 2 and RRR.
Film’s Impact, Industry Praise, and Future Plans
Produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under B62 Studios along with Jio Studios, Dhurandhar delves into a gritty world of espionage, covert missions, and betrayal. The film has drawn praise from industry insiders as well. Filmmaker Karan Johar reportedly described it as deeply impressive, noting that its storytelling, background score, and restrained direction made it feel immersive rather than self-conscious. Riding on this success, the makers have already announced a sequel slated for a theatrical release in March 2026, further boosting fan anticipation.
